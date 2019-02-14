Chief Worried Over Parental Neglect In Akuapem

Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, the Kyidomhene of Akuapem Traditional Area and chief of Mamfe, has expressed worry over the neglect of some parents in their responsibilities towards their wards education.

He called on all stakeholders including parents, heads and teachers of the various schools, the traditional council and the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, to do more and help find solutions to the challenges leading to the poor performance of children in the area.

At a community forum to brainstorm on the way forward to improve on education performance at Mamfe, Osabarima said results from the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the schools in the area was not too good and called for concerted efforts to improve the situation.

He said reports reaching him from heads of the Presbyterian, Methodist and Anglican Junior High Schools (JHS) at Mamfe showed that parents were not playing their expected roles and that some children come to school without food or learning materials.

The chief of Mamfe said education of the child is very vital to the society and it behooves on all stakeholders to play their roles effectively.

Mr Dennis Aboagye, the MCE for Akuapem North, said government has provided the needed infrastructure and the human resource in terms of adequate teaching staff to lessen the burden on parents by paying all the levies and fees.

He said government has absorbed all these levies to free the hands of parents to be able to provide the other educational needs such as food, books, pens and pencils to their wards and anything short of such assistance is worrying.

Mr Yaw Asante, a former headmaster of the Okuapeman Senior High School, said it is ironic that private schools with most of their teachers being SHS graduates were able to perform well whiles the public schools that have fully fledged trained teachers performed abysmally and called for strict supervision.

He also called on the traditional authorities and all other stakeholders to show interest in what went on the schools in their communities by monitoring activities to ensure better outcomes.

