Man Arrested for Raping Banana Seller At Cemetery

Bismark Kobby is in the grips of the Kwanyarko Police for allegedly raping a 23 -year- old banana seller at the Agona Fawomanye community cemetery in the Agona East District of the Central Region, leaving her bleeding.

An eyewitness, Kofi Binny, who is also a unit committee member in the community, narrated that a cry for help was heard from the cemetery, so they followed the noise and upon reaching the scene, they saw Bismark having sex with the lady.

Mr. Binny said during interrogation, the banana seller revealed that Bismark instructed her to follow him to the bush where he and his friends were working as ‘by day’ workers so they could buy some of her bananas. She continued that when they got to the cemetery, he forcibly tried to have sex with her and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Mr. Binny stated that they quickly dragged the young man to the Agona Kwanyarko Police Station for further investigations as the law demands.

Meanwhile, some of the residents have disclosed that they are living in fears, looking at Bismarck’s attitude and that of some men in the town.

According to them, this is not the first time Bismarck has done such a horrific thing.

The victim’s mother, Adwoa Amissah, also revealed her biggest fear, saying she prays her daughter doesn’t contract any sexually transmitted disease (STD) after the rape.

The chief of Agona Fawomanye, Nana sekyi Ansah IV, said the elders of Fawomanye have met with the family of the suspect, and they would provide three sheep, six bottles of Schnapps to perform rituals at the cemetery and the forest so they can have peace as a family.