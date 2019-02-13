Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | General News

Drivers, Cars and Spare Parts Dealers To Demonstrate on Feb 19

By Joyce Afelik
image from previous demo
Drivers, Spare Parts and Car Dealers have announced their decision to protest on the streets of Accra against the government’s luxurious vehicle tax on Feb 19.

The group, in a press statement noted that they as part of the actions will drive their luxurious vehicles numbering about 2000 to the premises of the Ministry of Finance, Parliament house and the Jubilee house respectively.

The routes will start from Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to Farisco Traffic light through to TUC.

The Parliament of Ghana passed the Luxury Vehicle Act, 2018 (Act 969). The Act was assented to by the President on 31 July 2018 and gazetted on 1 August 2018. It came into force on 1 August 2018.

Under the new tax regime, vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 Cubic Centimeters and more are required to pay respective levies, the GRA said in a release Monday.

General News
