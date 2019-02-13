Kofi Annan Foundation Endorses Nigeria’s National Peace Accord Ahead Of Elections

As Nigerians elect their president on 16 February 2019, the National Peace Accord , through which all the presidential candidates have committed to peaceful and legitimate methods, is of utmost importance. The Kofi Annan Foundation welcomes this initiative of the National Peace Committee.

The Foundation urges all signatories to adhere to its key tenets, including the acceptance of results.

“The manner in which these elections unfold will determine the fate of the country for years to come, and have implications for the rest of the continent”, says Alan Doss, President of the Kofi Annan Foundation. “ Peaceful elections, perceived as legitimate by the electorate, will strengthen the coming administration’s ability to govern effectively at a time when Nigeria faces many challenges.”

The Kofi Annan Foundation helped broker the 2015 Abuja Accords and has again supported the signing of the National Peace Accord in 2019, fulfilling a commitment made by Kofi Annan to the National Peace Committee before his passing.

The Foundation works to safeguard peace and democracy by advancing elections with integrity worldwide.