Is Radio More Social Than Social Media?

The disruption caused by social media at its onset has not silenced radio like some feared it would. This has rather improved its ability to interact more with audiences and measure the results of those interactions. Radio traditionally is live, local and by its very design restrained by frequency to a geographical location. Social Media on the other hand offers platforms that are more global in scale. Radio is personal and locals have an opportunity for their voices to be heard and their realities shared with the wider community. This contextualizes the issues even as they are discussed and solutions sought.

Radio especially community radio allows communities to mobilize for causes that affect their common existence. In this sense interactive radio programming allows listeners to contribute to the discourse so that it is not broadcast through stereotypical and corporate lenses. This was traditionally the most feasible Metrix for measuring the impact of audience participation on radio.

Ghanaian radio has become an accountability mechanism that leverages other digital media to track and monitor responsible authorities in the delivery of their mandates and development projects in the country. It has become common place to hear radio personalities asking their audience to call in and share their thoughts on topical issues or vent their displeasure at the deplorable state of public services and infrastructure. Duty bearers are then contacted to provide some answers or explanations to the concerns of their constituents. This has over the years yielded some positive outcomes and brought a lot of misdealing to the fore, exposing corruption and getting justice for the down trodden.

The reach and power of radio is now being used more than ever to achieve results. Bernard Avleh , 2017 GJA Journalist of the year, and his morning show team on Citi FM are an example of the positive power of radio. Their show Citi CBS has for the past year always been among the top three Twitter trends every working day of the week. Same can be said for other national radio stations like Joy FM and Adom FM .

The function of information is to aid in decision making and problem solving, authenticity and trust has become a big issue in recent times with the influx of fake news and the danger it poses to the credibility attached to news reportage. Information from radio is more curated to a particular schedule whereas Social Media is often overwhelming with useful, not-so-useful and sometimes unnecessary information, but if you know your way about the maze of content then you are alright.

Today, radio still remains the most trusted source of real time locally relevant and culturally sensitive news as multiple surveys including iHeart radio’s “ Ask Suzy Survey December 2018 ” results affirm.

On World Radio Day, let us spare a moment to reflect on the technology that has brought the ability to transmit ripples of human voices into millions of homes within a split second. Radio broadcasts have become much more than just avenues of information, education and entertainment. It has become a vehicle for experiential learning and a tool for social interaction, inclusion, accountability and activism. However, it is ironic that the development of the radio system as a force for good, as we know it today, was widely achieved due to World War I and II.

By: Maaweh E. Tanga

Communication for Development Professional