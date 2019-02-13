International Condom Day 2019: 3 Dispelled Myths About Condoms

As today marks the International Condom Day with the theme “Safer is Sexy”, it appears most people still have reservations about the use of contraceptives particularly condoms.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), condoms, when used correctly and consistently are safe and highly effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies as well as sexually transmitted infections including HIV.

You might want to have a look at some dispelled myths about condoms according to LATESTLY.

Condoms hinder your blowjob experience: Condoms never hinder any blowjob experience but rather protect you from unwanted infections and allergies you can develop through a blowjob and the same for the person giving you the blow job.

Two condoms are better than one: wearing two condoms does not improve the efficiency of the contraceptive method. It only causes inconvenience as the surface of the condom underneath is slippery and that causes the one above to slide out and interrupt your experience.

Condoms can hamper the erection in men: Condoms cannot cause the penis from erecting and if you lose your erection at all while wearing condoms, it could be due to anxiety but not condoms directly.

International Condom Day is observed every 13th of February preceding Valentine’s Day 14th in order to remind people to use condoms and to promote safer sexual awareness.