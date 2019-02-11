Group Donates GH¢5,000 To Support Upkeep Of Boy Whose Hand Was Amputated

Central Youth Abroad, a Cape Coast-based Organisation has donated GH¢5000 to support the upkeep of the 5-year-old boy whose hand was slashed with a machete by his stepmother. The Organisation explained during a short donation event that its members were touched by the plight of the boy and decided to support him to enable him to live a normal life again after he has been discharged from the hospital.

Candyman Lucas Mensah presented the money on behalf of the Organisation and promised to do more to support any worthy cause or situation that might arise in the Central Region.

“We need a viable workforce in the Central Region and the news came to us as a great shock. It would have been wrong on our part to have left the boy on his own. We wanted to put smiles on the face of the boy.”

The donation was received by the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Afia Ofori Attakora and the Medical Social Worker at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Felicia Tetteh.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services thanked the organization for their support and called for more support for the boy and other needy people at the Pediatric Unit at the Hospital.

Amputation

Doctors two weeks ago amputated the left hand of a five-year-old boy whose hand was accidentally slashed with a machete by his stepmother.

The wounded hand, according to doctors at the Central Regional Hospital is beyond reconstruction after it was left unattended to, a month after his stepmother, in anger threw a machete at him.

District Police Commander for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, DSP John Akonde , told Joy News the stepmother in a statement to the police admitted the offence but said it was purely accidental.

Source: Joy News