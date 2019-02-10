Central Region: UEW Supports University Practice Primary School

The University of Education Winneba (UEW) has made a donation to the University Practice Primary School in the Central region.

Some of the items presented included computers, printer, deep freezer, ceiling fans, roofing sheets, ten bags of Cement and some other educational materials.

The Vice Chancelor of the UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful Broni, stated in an interview with Peace FM that the move was very important for the institute to build and maintain a healthy relationship with other institutions around them.

A similar gesture was extended to the Winneba Police where the police office took dilivery of two HP Destop computers and two printers from the UEW.

According to the vice chancellor, "this will especially help the police to function effectively and effieciently in policing the community".

The university also has plans to support the Winneba District Assembly with an amount of GHC50,000 for the installation of streetlights to boost visibility and security.

"We also have in mind the Prisons Service so we will be giving the prisons a chest freezer and five ceiling fans, among other things," the vice chancellor of UEW disclosed.