The Insignificant Cathedral May Cause The Downfall Of Nana Addo In 2020

The Ghanaian leader, Nana Addo, why a Cathedral while Ghana in economic distress?

In a country whereby the economy is in very bad shape, things are extremely difficult, financial institutions have collapsed, with thousands of people facing unemployment issues, building a Cathedral shows that Nana Akufo is not a good leader, despite implementing a free education in Ghana.

Since last year, the political situation in Ghana has given me ample evidence to believe that the former president, John Mahama, has no chance to defeat the current Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo, in the forthcoming elections 2020.

However, I can clearly see that John Mahama has a chance to defeat Nana Addo, the fact that any good leader would not embark on such a project while thousands of Ghanaians are suffering.

Whether Nana Addo, himself or other private organizations are sponsoring the project, still doesn't make sense, taking Ghana's present economic state into consideration. In life, one does what is necessary than honorable.

Since he has failed to listen to the voice of Ghanaians who voted for him means he doesn't care about them. Therefore, how can he convince any Ghanaian that he is a good leader to take office for another four years?

I can fully understand the reason many concerned Ghanaians are warning against political violence which may be inevitable. NPP may lose the elections but can manipulate their way through to be declared the winner and if such a thing happens this may surely cause political violence in the country.

I am not a political analyst, but which leader stands the chance to win an election when the cost of such a project can improve Ghana's economy in different ways. For example, the amount Ghana collects a year in tourism is just a peanut compared to other countries.

Take into consideration, the country's poor sanitation, waste disposal, and poor drainage systems, causing malaria and putting the lives of Ghanaians, especially children in danger.

Nana was elected into office making promises of fighting corruption and putting Ghana on the right track. However, what do we see now? Is Ghana a difficult country to be a leader or is the leader himself who has lost vision?

As I have said earlier on, I am not a political analyst, however, if Nana Akufo loses 2020 elections, he should not blame anyone but himself because he has proved to Ghanaians that he is not considerate. He is seeking self-recognition than the needs of suffering Ghanaians.

All over the world, African leaders are not given the respect they deserve by the developed world because of such poor decisions which underestimate their intelligence.