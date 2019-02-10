Paramount Queen To Construct 600k Classroom Block For Alavanyo-Kpeme R.C.

The Paramount Queen of Saviefe, Akrofu, Sovie and Alavanyo Development Union (SASADU), Mamaga Ngoryifiaga Akosua I, Saturday cut the sod for commencement of work on a six-unit classroom block for Alavanyo-Kpeme Roman Catholic basic school.

The project, estimated at 600,000 Ghana cedis has ancillary facilities including a computer laboratory, toilets, staffroom among others would be completed in three months in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

It will replace a dilapidated facility housing pupil of the school, which was relocated from outskirt of the town, near Nkonya, to prevent possible "attacks on the pupils."

Mamaga Akosua said the project was part of her efforts at building peace between Alavanyo and Nkonya, after she introduced school feeding and other community development projects in both traditional areas to cement peace processes aimed at ending the about a century land dispute between them.

She said the dispute was affecting development in the areas and called on government and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to it.

Mamaga Akosua, known in private life as Cornelia vos Wulfing, the Founder of Charity Medal Ghana, which is running project.

"Mamaga Akosua Foundation" also asked the locals and their chiefs to commit more to peace to enhance their lots.

Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo commended Mamaga Akosua for her continued support for peace in the area.

He said the new facility would offer a safer place for pupils to learn, saying, the old location was too close to Nkonya coupled with fears of attack on pupils and their teachers.

"We will not fight forever but that place is too close to Nkonya and the kids are prone to attacks," he stated.

Mr Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive also commended Mamaga Akosua for her peacebuilding efforts and pledged that the local Assembly with support from the Regional Coordinating Council would provide furniture for the school when the new building was ready.

He charged young people in Alavanyo and Nkonya to use their energies for community development projects and not wars.

The MCE said the Assembly would work to maintain peace in Alavanyo for its rapid development and called for support of all.

---GNA