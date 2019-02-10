Assembly Man Give James Town Beach Residents New Toilet

Residents at the James Town beach in Accra have been provided with a new modern toilet facility constructed by Mr Joseph Addo, the Assembly Member for the area.

The facility consists of a 20-seater water closet each for both men and women, 12 bath houses, two each children's toilets for girls and boys and a borehole at the cost of GH¢360,000.00.

The project was to replace an old dilapidated toilet constructed over 50 years ago, which had become a death-trap to the residents.

Mr Addo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the provision of the toilet facility became necessary because of persistent complaints from the residents including traditional authorities and opinion leaders, as they could not bear the health hazards from the old structure.

He said it was also part of his efforts to curb open defecation at the beaches and to minimize environmental related disease such as cholera and typhoid.

The Assemblyman said beside the provision of the toilet the taskforce at the beaches would continue with their rounds to arrest persons who practice open defecation.

Mr Addo commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye who initiated the project three years ago when he was the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

'I saw this initiative as laudable, hence the need for me to continue and complete the project to ease the problem of our fisher folks and to create a sound environment devoid of diseases,' he said, adding that he would constantly monitor the maintenance of the facility.

Mr Sam Ayeh-Dartey, the Coordinating Director of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly called on the people in the metropolis to be committed to environmental cleanliness by ensuring that they check their neighbours who practice open defecation and dumping of waste into drains.

'When you see your neighbour causing mess by dumping waste into the drains or defecating openly is your civic responsibility to bring the person to order because his or her action could cause health problem to the entire community,' he said.

He urged residents along the beaches to practice good sanitation to attract investors to create job opportunities for the progress of their communities.

Mr Vanderpuye praised the Assemblyman for the maturity shown by continuing and ensuring the completion of the project started by him (Vanderpuye) to bring relief and to prevent open defecation along the beach and called on other local authorities to emulate this example for the progress of their areas.

---GNA