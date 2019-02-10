37 Military Hospital Staff Eulogised

Staff of the 37 Military Hospital, have been commended for their hard work and commitment over the years, to support health delivery in the country.

"It is important that we acknowledge the role of the 37 Military Hospital to our national development, and show appreciation to the hard-working staff for offering health services to both members of the Ghana Armed Forces, and civilians."

Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Naval Staff, said this at the end of year get together, of the 37 Military Hospital, which was held at the 37 Officers Mess, in Accra.

He said the hospital, remained an important and crucial point of call during national emergencies adding, "I have observed your dedication to duty over the years, despite huge logistical challenges."

Rear Admiral Amoama who spoke as the special guest of honour for the occasion, urged staff of the hospital to keep up with the good work, and said whilst the government did its part to support the hospital, it was important that corporate organisations, philanthropists and other well-meaning people, came forward to assist the hospital with its logistical needs.

The Chief of Naval Staff said this would not only improve upon the 37 Hospital, but health delivery in the country in general.

Brig. Gen Michael Akwasi Yeboah, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital. said the hospital particularly got over tasked with emergency cases during national disasters.

He said the hospital was working towards improving upon its effectiveness in health delivery, especially during crucial situations such as national emergencies.

Brig. Gen Yeboah appealed for support towards the hospital's improvement and said whilst the government did its best, extra help was definitely needed.

The Funky Millionaire Band thrilled staff and other invited guests who graced the event, with a variety of songs.

---GNA