Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
4 minutes ago | Diaspora (Germany)

Brexit: 100,000 Jobs At Risk In Germany

By Francis Tawiah
Brexit: 100,000 Jobs At Risk In Germany

Economists are sounding the alarm that numerous German jobs are at risk-especially at the automotive sites. But even the big technology companies are affected.

Economists see more than 100,000 jobs in Germany at risk in the event of a tough Brexit. This is the conclusion of an investigation by the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH), about which the "Welt am Sonntag" reports in advance. Accordingly, the study breaks down the effect of Britain's exit from the EU without any compromise or catch-up solution, except for the individual administrative districts and independent cities in Germany.

These regions are particularly affected

"The employment effects of a hard Brexit would be particularly noticeable at the automotive sites," quoted the sheet study author Oliver Holtemöller. Particularly hard cuts would bring an uncontrolled exit of the British for employees in Wolfsburg and Lower Bavaria Dingolfing-Landau, as the analysis showed. This is because Volkswagen and BMW, together with automotive suppliers, are the biggest employers.

Furthermore, the counties Böblingen, where among other technology companies such as IBM and Siemens and companies in the auto industry are located, and the Märkische district in southern Westphalia, where there are numerous export-strong medium-sized companies.

More from Author (509)

View More

Diaspora (Germany)
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kofi's story: Communication with worlds in between
NPP Germany Declares 'Ghana Is Safe'
Ahmed's Murder: NPP Germany Blasts NDC Over Double-Standard Politics
NPP Germany On Referendum And Matters Arising
TOP STORIES

Don't Let Citing Of Regional Capitals Create Animosity—Dan ...

2 hours ago

New Regions To Get Legal Backing From February 12

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Francis Tawiah
body-container-line