Brexit: 100,000 Jobs At Risk In Germany

Economists are sounding the alarm that numerous German jobs are at risk-especially at the automotive sites. But even the big technology companies are affected.

Economists see more than 100,000 jobs in Germany at risk in the event of a tough Brexit. This is the conclusion of an investigation by the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH), about which the "Welt am Sonntag" reports in advance. Accordingly, the study breaks down the effect of Britain's exit from the EU without any compromise or catch-up solution, except for the individual administrative districts and independent cities in Germany.

These regions are particularly affected

"The employment effects of a hard Brexit would be particularly noticeable at the automotive sites," quoted the sheet study author Oliver Holtemöller. Particularly hard cuts would bring an uncontrolled exit of the British for employees in Wolfsburg and Lower Bavaria Dingolfing-Landau, as the analysis showed. This is because Volkswagen and BMW, together with automotive suppliers, are the biggest employers.

Furthermore, the counties Böblingen, where among other technology companies such as IBM and Siemens and companies in the auto industry are located, and the Märkische district in southern Westphalia, where there are numerous export-strong medium-sized companies.