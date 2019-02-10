Jomoro MCE Cuts Sod For Kindergarten Block For Beyin Primary School

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipal Assembly in the Western Region, Hon. Ernest Kofie has heaped praises on management of Tullow Oil for assisting the assembly to put up a-two-unit kindergarten block for Beyin Primary School.

He said this comes as a relief to pupils and teachers of Beyin Catholic primary school who have been teaching and studying under trees for several years.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the MCE urged the Regional Educational Directorate to make teachers available for postings to deprived schools by September this year.

Municipal Director of Education for Jomoro, Mr George Effah lauded Tullow Oil for the kind gesture including another classroom block which has been built at Ahobre in the Jomoro municipality.

The Omanhene of Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor Adjaye III who chaired the function, congratulated Tullow Oil for such tremendous work in the area and appealed to them to initiate more social intervention projects in the area.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed within five months will be ready for use by September 2019. It comes with a kitchen for the school feeding programme and a playground.