Ayawaso West Shooting: Electoral Violence To Worsen--Security Expert

Ghanaian Security Analyst, Dr. Kwesi Aning, fears the country will witness more violence during future elections in the country.

According to him, the incidence of thug violence sponsored by political parties will not stop even if the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry makes any positive recommendations moving forward.

He said this in an interview on Newsfile on Joy FM yesterday.

"With the rate at which vigilante groups are increasing among political groups in the country, Ghana will continue to be served with violence," he observed.

“There are strong signals that the violence we will see in future elections will be three times worse than Ayawaso West Wuogon”, Dr. Aning further warned.

The security analyst also stated that the vigilante groups, which are beginning to become an informal opposition, operate with a deliberate process to infiltrate, hijack, and radicalize.

It can be recalled that masked armed men from national security raided the house of Kwasi Brempong, the candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019.

The men attacked his supporters including Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, leaving some persons injured.

The government has therefore instituted a committee to investigate the incident.