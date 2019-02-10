Africa Challenged To Intensify Moves To Fight Cancer

February 4 was celebrated as World Cancer Day and as usual, there was pomp and pageantry; Heads of States spoke at various fora, very important personalities added their voices but it looks like for Africa, that is the end of any talk of cancer till another February 4.

What Africa must know is that waiting to “celebrate” cancer like we do for Christmas, will not help in our fight against cancer on the continent. That is why we have to put in much work because the figures on the number of people who die from cancer is scary.

Ghana’s First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo was one of the very important people to talk about cancer last February 4 and gave some painful insights. “The numbers of people afflicted by all kinds of cancers are growing in Africa by the day.”

“Last year,” she said, “a publication by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, said almost 23,000 cases of new cancers were recorded annually in Ghana. Out of this number, over 15, 000 people die. Unfortunately, much is not known about cancer and what to do about it.”

Clinical Oncologist of Indian-owned Health Care Global (HCG) Nigeria, N. Madhusudan has explained the myth around cancer by saying, “it is not a single disease.”, adding that, “there are many myths associated with cancer, that exist in the society and people diagnosed with the disease many a times lose hope even before the initiation of the treatment.”

Madhusudan said the lack of right knowledge and awareness on initial signs and symptoms, results in its progression into advance stages, therefore late detection.

He said, “cancer is a group of diseases. Any part in the body can get affected by cancer and each cancer behaves differently from one another. That’s the reason there is no single treatment for all cancers. This makes cancer more complex in terms of treatment if you compare it to diabetes, hypertension or malaria.”

Madhusudan said, not all cancers behave the same way to specific treatment and also vary as per genetic composition of an individual. “There are five main subtypes within breast cancer and each of the subtypes does not respond similarly or equally to the same treatment. Some cancer cells develop resistance to treatment which they previously responded to.

Of all the cancers that continue to claim lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms as long as it is detected early and managed effectively.

The WHO said the usual 10–20-year progression from mild dysplasia to carcinoma means regular screenings can help detect cervical cancer in time for effective treatment. The recent availability of the HPV vaccine is also opening up doors to prevent the disease in the first place.

“Unfortunately, the majority of women in Africa still do not have access to cervical cancer prevention programmes. The consequence is that, often, cervical cancer is not detected until it is too late to be cured. Most women who die from cervical cancer, particularly in developing countries, are in the prime of their life,” said the WHO.

Because of the lack of knowledge, Akufo-Addo said, though the diagnosis of breast and cervical cancers is free, many women in Ghana are not aware of this. “We know also that a critical number of patients seek hospital care when the diseases are advanced compromising their chances at a positive outcome,” she added.

Even if the disease was diagnosed early, one problem that African countries continue to face is the lack of facilities to treat the disease. Consequently, a number of Africans are turning to India. Madhusudan agrees and said, though there is a growing demand for cancer care, there is the lack of it across Africa and for this reason, Africans continue to seek out medical tourism destinations abroad and India with its well-equipped and well-trained health care seems to be a medical haven for them.

“Africans do find India a comfortable hub for cancer treatment due to affordable treatment options, state-of-the art treatment technologies and equipment, unmatched expertise and also follow-up care,” he said, adding that, HCG see about 2000 patients every year.

As a First Lady who has done enough work in cancer care, Akufo-Addo has better knowledge than most people and admits that, Ghana as an example, faced several challenges in improving access to cancer care. “We have challenges with the availability of the necessary infrastructure, for the appropriate diagnosis of some cancers. In some cases, we have limited specialized healthcare professionals to manage cancers. What is even more worrying is that, there is limited access to cancer therapies and interventions,” she added.

As the world battles to find solutions to the disease, Madhusudan has provided some hope. He said, new cures are emerging stating that, cancer can also be managed and treated like other non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Admitting however, that, treating cancer is certainly challenging, he said, “it is increasingly evident that one treatment or solution won’t treat all cancers.” Madhusudan however said, each patient will be treated as per specific needs, which is nothing but personalized and precision medicine in cancer, adding that, “for personalized medicine to become reality, we need a range of therapies to cover the spectrum of treating cancer.”

Traditionally, he said, surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or targeted therapy has been the standard way of treatment for any form of cancer. Based on retrospection, however, this has changed to precision medicine.

“This means that when we deal with a patient, we are able to study and analyse the best possible treatment for that patient, based on their predictive analysis that includes a genomics study and immunology study,” Madhusudan said.

He said in the past, radiation was used as a palliative treatment in the past - pre-operative or post-operative treatment or in cases where surgery was not possible, - but presently, he said there is no palliative care.

“Radiation, even in metastasized cases, or advanced cases can be given not just to treat the disease but also to cause immunological response to other parts of the body. This has emerged as a matter of great interest in the field of medicine where radiation along with immunotherapy may become the answer when it comes to treating advanced cases,” he said.