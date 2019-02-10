Ranting Of NDC: Glad Mahama Now Knows Of The Bitter Taste Of Political Violence

I write this article with uncontrollable tears rolling down my cheeks because of how patriots are constantly being oppressed by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at all corners of the country without getting any justice.

Political violence has not been kind to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the twenty-six (26) years of the fourth (4th) Republic. The NPP has suffered most of the consequences of political violence than any political party in the country, and the political party that has perpetrated most political violence on their political opponents has been the NDC. The NPP has indeed suffered from violence under the tyrannical and barbaric hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ever since its existence.

I can still feel the anguish/pain of the permanently psychologically and physically deformed individuals, and souls of NPP members who died through political violence under the hands of the NDC, and that of their respective family members seriously wailing for revenge and justice.

I still recall Abu Hanifa, Afa Dahamani and others of the northern part of Ghana, Tonzua Imoro and other victims of the 2015 Talensi by-election, Suale, Yakubu and others of the 2009 Agbogbloshie market clash, Justice Adzakumah of 2015 Let My Vote Count (LMVC) demonstration, Busia (Driver of Hon. George Boakye), Hon. Osei Bonsu, Kwaku Gyamfi, Osei Foujour (Taller), Nana Nyame, Eliasu, Anxious and Anointing of Asunafo south, Victims of 2014 Tamale-Aboabo shootings, Chereponi, Odododiodio, Juabuso, Ningo Prampram, Akwatia, Collins Dauda's brother, Asutifi South, and other political violence.

Patriots, the ordeal you went through under the NDC have not been forgotten, stories of how some of you were shot, butchered, beaten and tortured is no secret, the story of how some of you died and others permanently deformed is well known, and also how you have continuously sought for, but denied justice while the members of the NDC who meted out these barbaric acts against you continuously mock you for no action done against them by you, have been very loud. You are not in this alone, we all grieve with you, and will continuously stand with you until you are served with the justice you rightly deserve.

Due to the above, despite I wish the victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections speedy recovery especially those in critical state of health, I need to be very blunt, I have no compassion for the NDC, but I have some for the nation though due to its political insecurity state it is gradually growing into due to a likely would be cyclical events of "political violence vengeance" if this issue of political violence is not handled properly and tactically.

Despite the 'Aagbe Wo' demonstration had its beauty marred by the presence and hypocritical statements by the very agents, influencers and orchestrators of political violence in Ghana such as Awudu Sofo Azoka, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Sam George, Mark Woyongo and others, I will still commend the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty (Organisers of Aagbe Wo Demonstration) for organising the demonstration and through that availing a platform for the world to know of the various forms of atrocities that the NPP has suffered from the NDC under the 4th Republic.

Moreover, I will commend the President for setting up the Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence that characterized the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuoguon by-elections, it is, in fact, a great and historic step taken, but I must be frank with the government that, it won't bring a total solution to the political violence in the country if the previous political violence such as that of Talensi, Asunafo, Tamale, Asutifi, Chereponi and others, and their respective prosecution of the guilty to serve as justice for those who were oppressed and a deterrent for those who might wish to do a similar in future, is not given same attention.

Political violence in our body politics didn't start under the fourth (4th) republic, it predates into the era of colonial rule. It didn't cease after independence, its head was continuously reared throughout the first (1st), second (2nd) and third (3rd) Republics of the country of which the party that has suffered most of this violence under these republics were those of the United Party (UP) tradition. Such political oppressions and intimidations against members of the UP tradition such as Professor Adu Boahen, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and others still continued in the late 80s and early 90s during the fight for the return to Democratic government.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)