The Execution Of Those Accused Of Corruption By Rawlings Is Meaningless

There are certain things which justify the means or purpose, the moment they are achieved but after some time the rebirth of the same situation or when history repeats itself in the worse manner, it reveals the waste of precious time accompanied by hate.

This is the case of John Jerry Rawlings. In 1976, Rawlings envisaged that corruption had overflowed its banks in Ghana under successive Ghanaian leaders, therefore, he needs to do something about it to save Ghana and bring happiness to the Ghanaians.

In what he termed a 'House Cleaning Exercise,' as many as eight army officers, including three head of states, were accused of corruption and, when found guilty, they were executed.

Rawlings suddenly became a hero in the eyes of millions of Ghanaians but how does he feel now to see Ghana today, worse than the period he accused those Ghanaian leaders of corruption and had them executed?

Rawlings who claims he wants to eradicate corruption said, "the executed officers were jumbo size armed robbers whose execution left the world smelling sweeter. Is Ghana smelling sweeter now Mr. Rawlings?

May I ask Rawlings what name would he give to the present Ghanaian leaders running the state affairs that have plundered Ghana and riddled the state coffers with bullets of corruption more than those he accused of corruption and executed?

You ruled Ghana for almost 20 years, can you put your hands on the Holy Bible and swear that during your tenure you never engaged in any sort of corruption?

If there is going to be another military person in Ghana today, with the same mentality like Rawlings of 1979, I don't think any Ghanaian leader from your time till now will be spared.

This is the reason today, I am telling you that the execution of those people you accused of corruption is meaningless and spill of precious blood because nothing significant was achieved compared to what we are witnessing in Ghana at the moment.