IGP Re-assign 91 officers

Some 91 senior officers of the Ghana Police Service and many in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are moving to new offices in a massive shake-up ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

A source in the Police hinted that the transfer is strategic, and in some cases involves officers who have been at their current locations for so many years.

The transfers have nothing to do with Thursday’s aagbewoo’ demonstration organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The shake-up has affected four Deputy Commissioners of Police, seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 17 Chief Superintendents of Police, 15 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Superintendents, and 20 Assistant Superintendents of Police.

DCOP/Mr. Edward Oduro-Kwarteng, the 2I/C in the Brong Ahafo Region, has been elevated to a regional commander for the Volta Region as DCOP/Mr. Samuel K. Nkrumah Akumiah, 2i/c Atebubu Division heads for the Brong Ahafo Region as DG/Welfare.

DCOP/Mr. Osei Asibey Ahenkan, i/c Kibi Division goes to the MTTD as Deputy Director General in Accra, while DCOP/Mr. Moses Asabagna Atibillah, i/c Dansoman Division heads the Inspectorate Unit at the National Headquarters, Accra.

ACP/Mr. Afful Boakye-Yiadom, i/c Obuasi Division, moves to Brong Ahafo Region as 2i/c Brong Ahafo Region, while ACP/Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, i/c Kasoa Division heads for Baatsona Division as the i/c.

ACP/Mr. Peter Baba Atianak, Regional Crime Officer Ashanti moves to Donkorkrom as the i/c, while ACP/Mr. Emmanuel Twumasi Ankrah i/c Techiman Division goes to Kibi as the Divisional Commander.

ACP/Michael Awumey, i/c Asokwa Division goes to the Volta Regional headquarters as ACP/Mr. James Amoako Acheamfour, Regional Crime/WR heads to PID/Hq/Accra.

ACP/Mr. Laar Barman, i/c Ejisu Division goes to head the Weija Division.

With the announcement for the new regional capitals and takeoff of these administrative divisions expected early next week, the IGP would make fresh appointments of regional commanders and the accompanying officers such as regional crime officers and 2i/cs.

There are definitely plans to make further announcements of fresh movements in the coming days.

---Daily Guide