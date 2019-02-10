Esther Ocloo Foundation Gets Gov't Support To Create More Jobs

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry will support the operations of the Esther Ocloo foundation to promote industrialization and entrepreneurship.

The move is to celebrate the 100 years of the founder of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Nkulenu Industries.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made the disclosure in an interview after the launch of the centenary celebration of Dr Mrs Esther Ocloo in Accra.

“It certainly a good thing to revive the spirit of entrepreneurship and bring back the values that some of these industrialists started which created jobs and lots of opportunities for the young ones at the time,” he said.

The celebration of the 100 years of an industrialist and founder of the first local manufacturing company in Ghana is an idea to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and revive patriotism in the country.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah lauded the idea and urged the Foundation to involve government in its activities.

“It’s a good initiative and as the government has always been supporting entrepreneurship and industrialization in the country, we will support the foundation in whichever way to support their quest to revive the legacies of the illustrious entrepreneur” he added.

Dr Mrs Esther Ocloo died in the year 2002 as a celebrated industrialist with the passion to create more employment and empower the youth.

The Esther Ocloo Foundation will be hosting activities in the Volta region and other parts of the country to remember the late founder of industries in Ghana.

A spokesperson for the foundation, Elizabeth Ohene is confidence that the generation yet unborn will be able to learn from the Initiatives that the foundation will be carrying on.

“It is important that people know what she stood for during the beginning of her day, having started Nkulenu drinks, Nkulenu banana products and many more from a very small beginning but being able to build an industry that still lives on, then you don’t need a big money to start something and we can tell the story to serve as an inspiration to the youth” she said.

Vice President of the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI, Humphrey Ayim Darke speaking about the significance of the celebration urged other industrial players to remain consistent and truthful to what they stand for.

The theme for the centenary celebration is ‘honouring a legend of her time.’

---JoyBusiness