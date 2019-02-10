Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, January 8, 2019 jettison to a fundraising event for the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral in the USA.

The event, which was held at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC was attended by guests including the Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, all members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral; GIPC boss, Mr. Yofi Grant; Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye , Pastor Paula White, Senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center among others.

The president said the Cathedral will be a point for the Christian community to come together to worship, to pray and to promote deep national conversations on the role of faith in building Ghana.

The building complex, with a 5,000 seater-capacity auditorium, will also house a Bible Museum.

“It will be an iconic infrastructure for national, regional and international pilgrimage and tourism. That is why we are trying to mobilise the Christian community, home and abroad, to join in partnership to raise the needed resources to build the Cathedral.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo has already pledged GHc100,000 towards the construction of the National Cathedral at the launch of the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign last December in Accra.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the National Cathedral on March 6, 2017, as part of events that marked Ghana's 60th-anniversary celebration.

The move has been met with several criticisms and a legal action that was in January thrown out by the Supreme Court.

The designer of the project is Sir David Adjaye.

–citinewsroom