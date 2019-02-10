AU Commission Vice Chair Hopeful In Commission of Inquiry

The Deputy Chairperson for the African Union Commission, Ambassador Kwesi Quartey has declared his faith in Emile Short's Commission of Inquiry set up to probe the recent violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

He, however, demanded impartiality throughout the investigative process.

He asked for this even though he is certain that the commission's work could be the beginning of the essential steps towards disbanding political vigilantes that threaten the survival of the country's democracy.

Speaking to Citi News' Duke Mensah Opoku on the fringes of the 32nd Summit of the AU, Ambassador Quartey also called for a live telecast of proceedings of the Commission

“When I look at the committee, it gives me hope. We have been lucky this happened. I am sure the commission would have an open sitting to allow people present their evidence. The commission would come up with a report which I am sure would be implemented. It is important to air out your dirty linen sometimes, it cleans out everything, that is why our democracy young as it is that strong because everything is done publicly,” he said.

On the other hand, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has called for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu.

According to him, the continuous stay of the IGP cannot be justified in the face of the controversies surrounding the clashes at last week's by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Many masked and heavily armed persons were seen at a polling station with some attacking citizens during the polls.

The Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong disclosed in a Citi News the masked men who disrupted voting at the La Bawaleshi polling station were security personnel sanctioned by the state.

Overall, one person was shot in the leg and six others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The incident has sparked outrage among Ghanaians who say the incident has the possibility of undermining Ghana’s demoracy.

–citinewsroom