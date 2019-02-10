FDA Burns Kidney, Infertility and Cancer Related Cosmetic Products

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed fake cosmetic products, containing harmful chemicals which are dangerous to public health.

Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FDA said these fake products contain chemicals which in the long term can cause liver cancer, kidney cancer, eye disease and skin cancer and fertility problems.

She stated that the affected products were adulterated with either mercury, hydroquinone or steroids, which could have serious consequences on the consumer.

The CEO said this in Accra at a press briefing after the Authority disposed 25 cartoons of cosmetics products, at the Nsumia Waste Landfill Site, Nsawam under the supervision of officers from the Authority.

Some of the destroyed products are bioskin lightening body lotion, gold skin fast action cream, biocarrot body lotion, Sivoclair lightening body lotion, JRA body cream, day by day men lotion, perfect day body lotion, and perfect white beauty lotion.

She advised the public to check for the expiry date, and the Authority's registration number and packaging before buying commodities.

Mrs Darko explained that the move was crucial to avoid the influx of counterfeit products in the country which poses serious health concern to the citizenry.

She said the products were seized from traders in some parts of Accra during market surveillance in grocery shops, pharmacies, licensed chemical, cosmetic and herbal shops.

She cautioned the public against the use of unregistered products as their safety and efficacy could not be guaranteed.

According to the FDA in a press statement in January 2019, there are over 42 list of cosmetic products that contained prohibited substances on the Ghanaian market.

The Authority said it was a violation of the Standards Authority Act, 1973 (N.R.C.D 173) and Section 111(c) and 113(b) of the Public Health Act, 2012, (Act 851).

The Standards Authority Act, 1973 (N.R.C.D 173) states that, 'A person commits an offence if that person sells a drug, herbal medicinal product, cosmetic, medical device or household chemical substance which is adulterated'.

