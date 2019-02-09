Drunk Wife Butchers Drunk Husband

A woman, Cecilia Tawiah is in the grips of the Central Regional Police Command for inflicting matchest wounds on her husband, kwabena Marfiam in the Assin North Municipality.

The woman who is struggling to account what really transpired said they both took in some alcohol to increase their appetite for supper but ended up intoxicated after they both quaffed excessively.

ASP Fosu Hene who confirmed the news to Accra based local station Peace Fm said the incident occurred around 11:00 pm last night.

The police is currently investigating the matter. The victim who went unconscious after sustaining several degrees of wounds is receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital in the Assin North Municipality.