Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Social News

Drunk Wife Butchers Drunk Husband

By Joyce Afelik
Drunk Wife Butchers Drunk Husband

A woman, Cecilia Tawiah is in the grips of the Central Regional Police Command for inflicting matchest wounds on her husband, kwabena Marfiam in the Assin North Municipality.

The woman who is struggling to account what really transpired said they both took in some alcohol to increase their appetite for supper but ended up intoxicated after they both quaffed excessively.

ASP Fosu Hene who confirmed the news to Accra based local station Peace Fm said the incident occurred around 11:00 pm last night.

The police is currently investigating the matter. The victim who went unconscious after sustaining several degrees of wounds is receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital in the Assin North Municipality.

Joyce Afelik
Joyce Afelik News Reporter
Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Deputy Minister Visits Anloga District Ahead of Inauguration
KMA To Harvest Technology For Dev't
Boyfriend Arrested Over Missing Girl
Girl In Police Custody Over Alleged Murder
TOP STORIES

Widow Of JB Danquah-Adu Reveals How CID Officers Sexually As...

3 hours ago

Police Are At Liberty To Investigate By-Election Violence - ...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line