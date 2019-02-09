The 'Axes Of Evil' In Ayawaso West Wougon

Exactly a week ago, a group of evil-minded Ghanaians set upon themselves an agenda that was aimed at interferring and, perhaps, attacking the fundamental pillars of the country's democratic credentials. The irony of the nefarious and dastardly scheme was that it was perpetuated by individuals who ought to have known the consequences of their actions and or omissions.

To most Ghanaians, the acts were carried out by those few individuals who were seen on several fotos and videos which have gone viral since 31 January 2019.

Investigations have revealed that several actors, the "AXES of EVIL", conspired towards the despicable acts which was visited on the innocent people of Ayawaso and indeed Ghanaians. It's obvious that the grand agenda is towards future ELECTIONS in the country especially in ELECTION 2020.

Who are the prime actors?

Firstly, we must be aware that the NPP set out to eatablish an illegal force, either as part of or parallel to the REGULAR SECURITY SERVICES - i.e. the Ghana Armed Forces and Police Service. Thus, most members of the INVISIBLE and DELTA FORCES, have been selected to form the nucleus of this illegality under the auspices of the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Security Council Secretatiat (NSCS).

Where have these civilians been trained?

The Ghana Armed Forces, through its subordinate units, the Ghana Army, Southern Command and the 64 Infantry Regiment, and some of its pro-NPP officers and men, have been used to train and equip these para-military forces to such deadly effect. The training has become a regular feature at the ASUTUARE TRAINING CAMP. Another group of INVISIBLE and DELTA FORCES personnel is currently undergoing training at the CAMP. What must be the utmost concern and most worry is the fact that the Ghanaian trainers are reportedly being 'supervised' by 'mercenaries' and 'contractors' from South Africa and Isreal, in high velocity weapons such as rocket propelled grenades (RPGs), machine guns, snipers, use of grenades, attacks on high-value targets, making of explosive ordnance devices, hostage taking and kidnapping.

lt must be made pointedly clear that the use of the ASUTUARE TRAING CAMP by non-military personnel is not a new phenomenon; Personnel from state institutions such as GPHA and other corporate bodies have benefited from the facilities at the CAMP for capacity building and development, team building and improved leadership. What's happening there now, the training of PARTY APPARACHIKS, UNDER THE WATCH AND SUPERVISION OF THE GHANA ARMED FORCES is a THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY and the 'AXES OF EVIL'. It must be STOPPED.

The use of military and police materiel by para-military forces is condemnable. It's recalled that the vehicle used by INVISIBLE FORCES - known as the HUNTER- was acquired by the NDC govt between 2009- 2016 for Internal Security Duties to enhance mobility and thus the protection of Ghanaians against malcontents. It was NEVER used against defenceless and innocent people. Only one unit - the 64 Inf Regt has it under its inventory. In this current government, one can easily conclude that the vehs have been withdrawn or deployed with the APPROVAL of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Army, Southern Command and 64 Infantry Regt. The Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding Southern Command and the Commanding Officer 64 Infantry Regiment, and their allies in the Police Service - the Inspector General of Police, Director Generals of Operations and the Criminal Investigations Departments, have cases to answer to the Ghanaian public, now and in the future. Indeed, one cannot forget about key actors from the NSCS HQ such as a Colonel from the Ghana Armed Forces, acting as the Chief Operations Officer, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police who was supervising the beatings and molestations in most of the fotos and videos that have gone viral since 31 January 2019. Thankfully, most of the individuals have been identified.

We must STOP the incompetence and negligence of the "AXES OF EVIL" - the current leadership of our revered Security Services-who wish to turn NPP ALLIED INVISIBLE and DELTA FORCES members into allies of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Police into de facto ALLIES that will plunge the

peaceful and democratic Ghana into chaos.