Let Us Speak The Truth Things Are Tough In Ghana

"Ghana is a lovely country with friendly people. " This is what many foreigners who have visited the land formerly called Gold Coast, often say. I don't dispute this fact. I grew up in Ghana, therefore, I enjoyed my country as a Ghanaian, but how fast are things changing or going from bad to worse in this West African country?

It's hard to explain the reason many Ghanaians treat foreigners like kings and queens, yet treat their own people in such a cruelly manner. Political violence, indiscriminate shootings, assassinations, ritual killings, and crime, are now making headlines in Ghana, throwing citizens in a state of shock, disbelief, and fear.

Nothing is going well in Ghana, both the political and the judiciary systems are corrupt, yet politicians will tell Ghanaians that 'Ghana is on the right course," simply because they have something to eat. But if they struggle like other Ghanaians, to put food on the table for their children each morning, they will stop talking too much.

It's only politicians who claim Ghana's economy is doing well because they know where they get their extra income. They have so many benefits others or common Ghanaians don't have and since they live well, it's not easy for them to accept the fact that things are not going well in the country.

If you think I am lying, just look at the images of politicians in Ghana. They are all like uptown babies, who don't know what suffering is," (courtesy-Max Romeo). For example look at the face of the Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He was born in 1963, while hard living in Ghana, has forced thousands of people born in the same year to look like 70 years old, Bawumia's face looks like a 17-year-old boy. I have never seen any vice-president over fifty years with such a smooth baby's face.

The reason he keeps boasting every time that "Ghana is sooooo gooood."

Ghana is so tough to live that even when driving and a Samaritan gives you the direction to a place, he expecting a reward for giving you that direction.

There is no job, thus; everyone is in the trading business. Markets, including Kaneshie, are choked with people. No place to pass, even the pavements are occupied by traders. What kind of a country is this?

At the Kasoa toll gates, traders risk their lives by dashing across moving vehicles all for the sake of money to care for the welfare of their family. It's only Africa one sees traders competing on the road with vehicles. What a risky way to earn a living?

The judiciary system is so corrupt that 'Land Case Files,' have accumulated like a mountain on their shelves, without any solution, while the traditional chiefs are duping and robbing land buyers with impunity. This is the reason, I lost 10,000 Euros and my small project after buying land from a fraudulent chief.

Ghana is no longer making headlines in international news because of gold or Kwame Nkrumah but one of the most corruptible nations in the world, including its judiciary system. Before, Ghana leads Romania but the last time I read, Ghana is now below Romania. But to me below or above is the same soup.

Until Ghana becomes a good country or gain international recognition or respect, the government must prove how honest and efficient the judiciary system is and above all, people accused of corruption, when found guilty must serve time. That is an efficient judiciary system.

Nyantakyi is a lucky man indeed because Ghana is corrupt. He wouldn't have escaped a prison sentence in any developed country.

People are sick and tired of a mechanic, carpenter, or mason, jailed 10 years for stealing Garri, goat, or chicken.

It is because of the corrupt judiciary system in Ghana, armed robbers think they have to terrorize people and kill them because from the government to the police and the lawyers, all of them are thieves.