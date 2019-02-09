Bolgatanga: 28-Year-Old Man Who Set Boy Ablaze Re-Arrested

DSP Samuel Punobyin

Bolgatanga Municipal Command has re-arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly set an 11-year-old boy ablaze for allegedly peeping at a woman in a bathroom at Damweo in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The suspect, John Nsobilla, was re-arrested after the media reported about the deterioration in the health of Ayinbisa Maxwell.

The Municipal Police Commander, DSP Samuel Punobyin, hinted that the suspect would be put before court on Monday, February 11 on the charge of causing harm.

Earlier, the Police had halted the prosecution because the family of the victim reached an agreement with the family of John Nsobilla to settle the case out of court so that they would pay the hospital bill of the victim.

This week, the father of the victim started complaining to some journalists in the Bolgatanga after the family of the suspect stopped taking care of the victim.

According to him, the latest attitude of the suspect’s family was contrary to the agreement reached by the two families over the health of the 11-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, one Prosper Nsobilla, a family member of the suspect, has denied all claims by the boy’s father, saying the family has been settling the hospital bill.

On 24 November, 2014, at Damweo, a suburb of Bolgatanga Municipality, the victim and his two friends were sent by someone to buy petrol with a gallon.

They bought the petrol and on their way back, according to the boy, his friends veered off their course while he stood waiting for them to return.

While waiting, Nsobilla ran towards him and held him, claiming that he (the victim) was among the boys peeping at the naked woman in a nearby bathroom.

The victim said the Nsobilla collected the gallon of petrol from him, poured it over his body, set him ablaze and left him to his fate.

It took some eyewitnesses to save the boy. Nsobilla was forced to take the boy to hospital for treatment which he did.

Source: Daily Guide