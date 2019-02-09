Gov't Announces $30 Million Credit Facility For Yendi Water Expansion Project

Mohammed Habib Tijani

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has announced in Parliament that the government has secured credit facility of $30 million from the Exim Bank of India for the commencement of the Yendi Water Expansion Project, which has been on the drawing board for a very long time.

The minister said the agreement would soon be put before Parliament for scrutiny and approval before the project commences.

The minister made the announcement in Parliament yesterday when the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Habibu Tijani Mohammad, who is also the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Yendi asked her about when the Yendi Water Expansion Project would start.

She indicated that the Yendi Water Supply System which supplies water to the Yendi Municipality and other surrounding towns and communities was built in 1961. She added: “Three boreholes were constructed and mechanized in 2015 to supplement the surface water supply system”.

According to her, “the combined average production is 0.3MGD against an assessed demand of 1.6 MGD which has necessitated the rationing of water supply to the area by the Ghana Water Company Limited”.

“The ministry wishes to assure the House that it will follow the laid-down processes after securing approval from Parliament to ensure the commencement of the Yendi Water Expansion Project as soon as possible,” she promised.

Source: Daily Guide