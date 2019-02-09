'Emile Short Chaired Commission Of Inquiry Is Job For The Boys' - Akamba

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Joshua Akamba has poo pooed the basis for the formation of a three-member commission to inquire into the mayhem that marred the by-elections held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Mr Akamba holds the view that the commission chaired by former boss for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Francis Emile Short, will not result in punishing the perpetrators of the heinous crime, but will rather shield them.

He told Kwame Minkah on Ete Sen on Radio XYZ 93.1 the formation of the commission was to create jobs for some persons who are loyal to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

When asked what he makes of the commission, Akamba stated: “It is just job for the boys; The commissioners can’t be trusted to do a good job.”

He added that he won’t appear before the commission if called to give an account of what happened and urged his party to desist from honouring any such call.

Commission

Francis Emile Short, a former Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), was named as the chair of the Commission, while former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong and law professor, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu were also named as members of the commission.

Justice Emile Short

A statement issued and signed Wednesday, by Director of Communications for the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, went on to announce that Private legal practitioner and former Dean of the GIMPA Law School, Dr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, has also been appointed as Secretary to the Commission.

The statement said the Commission was set up by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with the consent of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is out of the country.

The term of reference of the Commission are:

(a) to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election on the 31st day of January 2019;

(b) to identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries;

(c) to inquire into any matter which the Commission considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and

(d) to submit within one month its report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any,” the statement explained.

Violence

It will be recalled that during the elections on Thursday January 31,2019, NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, was assaulted by alleged heavily armed thugs who were causing mayhem at the La-Baweleshie Presby Basic 1 JHS.

A similar situation occured at the residence of Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, where at least 6 NDC members were shot by masked men believed to be members of NPP vigilante group, the Invincible Forces.

The NDC eventually announced it had withdrawn from the elections which was later won by the late MP’s girlfriend, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The Akufo-Addo government is under fire following the bloody elections and the silence of Ministers who are in charge of the country’s security, especially after reports confirmed that the perpetrators of the melee were ‘NPP hooligans’ who were clad in Police uniform and drove freely in pick-up trucks with the Ghana Police Service insiginia.

However, the Electoral Commission (EC), the NPP Communications Directorate insist the incident happened outside the polling station and that, the polls were very peaceful.

Meanwhile, calls have intensified for the dismissal of Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency, Bryan Achempong, if he fails to resign with immediate effect.

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Kwesi Jonah has charged the police to probe Mr Acheampong who is also MP for Abetifi, for the violent attacks.

It follows his admission that he ordered the suspected thugs robed and armed with Police accoutrements to the polling centres.