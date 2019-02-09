By- Election Violence: Commission Of Inquiry is the solution: Hon O. B. Amoah

Deputy Minister for Local Government, O. B. Amoah stated on The Key Point Show on TV3 this morning that the introduction of Commission of Inquiry is very neccesary since it will enable Government to be fair and faithful to Ghanaians especialy those who were injured as a result of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by- election.

O. B. Amoah further stated that " the commission of inquiry is not only about prosecution of troublemakers but the commission would help find solutions and recommendations to pprobe further electoral voilence in the country".

The terms of reference of the commission are as follows:

•To make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstance of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso wuogon by- election on the 31st day of January 2019;

•To identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries;

•To inquire into any matter which the commission consider incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and

•To submit within one month it's report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations.

The Deputy Minister for Local Government stated that the Commission of Inquiry is a compitent one which has equal status as the high court of Ghana.

He further stated the Commission of Inquiry is not Partisan and therfore urged Ghanaians to be patient and support the commission since the commission of Inquiry is not a one day thing.