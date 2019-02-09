Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper

A telephone conversation that went on between the suspected kidnapper, 28-year-old Samuel Udoetuk Wills, who is still in custody and one of the victim's brother has been obtained by Joy FM.

In the conversation recorded by the brother of Priscilla Blessing Bentum, the first lady who disappeared, the suspected kidnapper is heard demanding an additional ¢500, having already taken ¢4,000 ransom from the family.

Francis Bentum then talks about the last contact they made with the kidnapper and the day they were supposed to have been reunited with Priscilla.

Five weeks after the re-arrest of suspected Nigerian kidnapper, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, the three females he is believed to have a role in their disappearance have still not been found.

This is despite assurances from the police and the Gender Minister that the security agencies are close to unraveling the case.

Two of the ladies, 15-year old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie and 18-year old Ruth Love Quayson went missing in December last year, whilst 21-year old Priscilla Blessing Bentum went missing as far back as August last year.

Priscilla’s brother, Francis Bentum has been s peaking in a special edition of Ghana Police Watch to be aired next week on the Joy News channel on Multi TV.

The Takoradi Divisional Police Commander, ACP Duuti Tuaruka, in that show speaks about how close they came to arresting an accomplice of the main suspect, but was unsuccessful.

He insists the police are not sleeping on the job and are working assiduously to find the girls.

Watch the video below: