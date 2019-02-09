Effutu MP Supports University Practice School With 290 Desks

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin has presented a total of 290 mono desks to the University Practice School in his constituency.

150 desks went to the school’s north campus while 140 was given to the south campus.

The MP urged the pupils to take their studies seriously in a bid to benefit from the governing New Patriotic Party’s free Senior High School program.

He also cut the sod for the construction of a school library and an administration block for the University Practice school.

As part of promises the MP made to his constituents, he also cut the sod for various development projects he had initiated in the constituency.

Some of the projects include a community centre and a bio-digester toilet facility at Ekroful a suburb of Winneba.

He also promised to extend his entrepreneurship support program to the women in the Ekroful.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Afenyo Markin noted that these development projects would benefit the people of Effutu.

“It will go a long way to benefit the people of Effutu,” Afenyo Markin added.

He also cut the sod for the construction of an ICT centre and two pavilions at the NVTI German Volunteer Institute.

Teachers at this institution also received laptops each to aid them in their work.

Afenyo Markin also encouraged students of the institute to study hard and acquire knowledge to help in the development of the country.

He again reaffirmed his commitment to providing a bus for the school to aid the students in the area of transportation.

Fishmongers at Adansi Park were not left out as they benefited from a bundle of wire mesh each to help them in their fish smoking business.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries of the mesh to use it to the benefit and also to improve their livelihood.

Source: Citinewsroom.com