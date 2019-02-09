The War Mongering John Dramani Mahama

Martin Luther King Jr., once said, the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. The response and reactions by President Akufo-Addo and Former President Mahama are very significant in matters like these. At first, when I heard the comments made by Former President Mahama in relation to the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, I took it lightly; in the sense that, in the heat of the moment, almost everyone would have been jittery and reacted in a similar manner. But for him to have repeatedly inspired and made calls expressing his incessant readiness for violence, only sends a signal, that he’s been praying for such an insipid opportunity!

Let us juxtapose his comments made to that of President Akufo-Addo’s. “I want to sound a caution, that the NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that” ~ President John Dramani. “The isolated incident of violence, which occurred in the early stages of the election was unfortunate and regrettable, and I condemn it in no uncertain terms.” ~ President Akufo-Addo.

From the above responses, one can confidently conclude, that the level of maturity and show of statesmanship by Nana Addo is impeccable, whilst the desperation and thirst for political power by President Mahama no matter the cost, is equally impeccable. The fact, that Mahama, in sometime past, was entrusted with the security of this country, makes his comments, quite unfortunate and cast an indelible slur on statesmanship. Does he even know, what statesmanship is about?

Again, let us take a critical look at the approach these two leaders adopted when they were both confronted with unpleasant happenings during by-elections that have occurred; with specific emphasis on the Talensi and Ayawaso by-elections respectively. “Violence in Talensi unacceptable. Security services must take lessons learned to ensure peaceful 2016 poll~ President John Dramani Mahama. “The Police is committed to conducting a rapid inquiry into the matter and I expect all persons who are found culpable at the end of the process, to face the full rigours of the law” ~ Nana Addo. A commission of inquiry has thus subsequently been set up to this effect.

What did JM do after the Talensi by-elections? Absolutely nothing! Isn’t it, therefore, baffling, that the minority and for that matter, the NDC keeps blowing the whole issue out of proportion? The seed of dishonesty that has been fertilized in our body politicking is a sad one. Youthful exuberance shouldn’t deceive ex-president JM into believing, that he has a monopoly over violence. Ghanaians are wide awake and do not have short memories as he presumed.

If he really cared about the NDC, he would have withdrawn from the flag-bearer race and rallied behind a competent one whose integrity is intact. Do they even have such a candidate? Nobody should, therefore, heed to his calls for violence, for He doesn’t care about you! The era where citizens were always misled into fighting useless battles, only for predator political elites to benefit from the spoils of war is over.

Does JM and the NDC think, that Ghanaians will reject free SHS for guinea fowls that flew to Burkina Faso? Do they think, that Ghanaians will reject a revamped rail sector for needless bus branding? Do they think, that Ghanaians will reject the cancellation of the three months salary policy for another tenure of three years of service without salaries? Never again!

Of course, power is transient! Fact is, we were brutalized in Talensi, we were equally brutalized during let my vote count alliance’ demonstration. It didn’t end there, we were also brutalized in Sankore, yet nothing happened. The fact also is, what was wrong yesterday is still wrong today! The President must, therefore, be commended for setting up a commission of inquiry and I trust, that, no matter what the findings may be, the recommendations be implemented for the greater good. Let’s not compromise the peace that we all enjoy!