Did Anas’ Wife Really Threaten Her Husband’s Former Employee?

He alleges that the wife of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas once said to him that this former employee of the Tiger-Eye PI proprietor was so trustworthy that the anonymous former employee of her husband’s would not hesitate for even a split-second to take any bullet that was meant for the famed undercover journalist cum professionally trained lawyer by any would-be murderer or assassin (See “Anas’ Wife Vowed to Kill Me If I Didn’t Stop ‘Giving Ken Agyapong Information’ – Ex Tiger-Eye Staff” Ghanaweb.com/Television/Videos 1/24/19). If, indeed, what this anonymous former Tiger-Eye PI employee recently told Neat-FM’s Mr. Adakabre Frimpong-Manso (aka Ernest Frimpong-Manso) has teeth or validity, then, it definitely goes without saying that Mr. Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s shooting death has a legion suspects, and those who have insisted that the slain man’s former boss could not be ruled out of the list of prime suspects may very well have a point.

But, of course, the one aspect of this allegation in which I am most interested is the fact that it clearly points to the fact that Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, owner of the NET 2 TV Station, who has been widely accused of being circumstantially linked to the Mafia-style execution of Mr. Hussein-Suale, may very well have been dishing the general public the proverbial “Real McCoy” or authentic and credible dirt on Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, as it were. And that authentic and credible dirt, of course, regards Mr. Agyapong’s very public allegation that the owner of the Tiger-Eye PI firm may very well be the mercenary-extortionist that the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, claims Anas to be. We have also been told by the anonymous undercover journalist that there is a high turnover rate among the employees of the Tiger-Eye PI proprietor because Mr. Anas both does not treat his employees with the modicum of respect that they deserve; and that Tiger-Eye employees are routinely afforded abjectly poor conditions of service.

As well must be significantly noted that the anonymous former Tiger-Eye employee has vehemently denied ever passing on any inside dope or critical information of negative implications to the image and reputation of Mr. Anas which only an intimate friend or a very close professional associate could be privy to or be in the know about. Well, if it is true that there is a high rate of employee turnover in Mr. Anas’ undercover sleuthing organization, then, of course, it goes without saying that just about any disgruntled former employee of Tiger-Eye PI could have leaked some of what has been described as the flagrant shenanigans of the Tiger-Eye boss and some of his staunch associates to both Mr. Agyapong and the Ghanaian public at large.

Our anonymous informant also claims that so intimate was he with Mr. Anas that most people who knew these two men, believed that our informant was the younger brother of the famed Tiger-Eye PI proprietor. He further attempts to cinch his assertion by adding that he was the first person to be contacted by phone by Mrs. Anas, in those days when he was on the good side of his former boss, if Mrs. Anas could not readily reach her husband by phone. Our anonymous informant also claims that all the Anas kids envisaged him as either their uncle or their father’s younger brother. But, perhaps, even more significantly, our anonymous informant also claims that he was much too close to the slain man to have had any hand in the brutal and criminal spillage of the blood of Mr. Ahamed Hussein-Suale, whom he also claims to have looked up to as his teacher and mentor.

Equally significantly, our informant says that he had not given Mr. Agyapong any videotapes containing any unflattering details about some of his widely alleged unorthodox journalistic practices and had not even been aware of the existence of any such videotapes until he heard about the same in the media. He also claims to have been deliberately stranded and ignored in Dubai, in the UAE, by Mr. Anas for at least two days while they were engaged in the production of the documentary exposé that culminated in the resignation of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, then a big-time FIFA executive and powerful President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as well as the summary dissolution of the GFA’s Board-of-Directors last year.

Whatever the real nature of the case may be, the anonymous former Tiger-Eye PI employee who spoke to Mr. Adakabre Frimpong-Manso may very well have significant information and leads to provide police investigators vis-à-vis the brutal gunfire slaying of Mr. Hussein-Suale. And, if, indeed, he can produce any first-hand evidence proving the death threat allegedly issued him by Mrs. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, then we could be getting at something really seismic and much closer to objectively unravelling the mystery surrounding the brutal and tragic death of Mr. Hussein-Suale.

Indeed, if I were Mr. Kweku Baako, the Editor-Publisher of the New Crusading Guide, who is also widely known to be the sleuthing mentor of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, I would begin to feel a little nervous, if also because Mr. Baako has been strenuously engaged in denying much of the purported evidence put into the media mainstream by Mr. Agyapong, clearly pointing to some of the alleged shenanigans of the Tiger-Eye PI proprietor.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

January 28, 2019

