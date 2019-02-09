Young Journalists Urged to Pursue Passion in Communication following Growing Investor interest in Africa

With many international corporations planning their expansion in Africa- media entrepreneur and APO (APO-opa.com) founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard has called on young African journalists to pursue their passion in communication as a field of study.

He made this statement when he addressed student journalists at the Centre d’Etudes des Sciences et Techniques de I’Information (CESTI) in Dakar, Senegal- the leading school for journalism in Francophone Africa.

According to Mr. Pompigne-Mognard : “not only are international companies expanding in the region, but there are currently 400 African companies with a revenue of 1billion US dollars. This will translate into more MEDIA RELATIONS spending. It’s important for these students to know that now is a great time to pursue their interest in communications- that they will be vital players in the growth of the continent.”

“Africa is poised for economic acceleration akin to the Asian boom.” He added.

Speaking on the influence of the local media industry and the importance of their work on a global scale at CESTI; Mr. Pompigne-Mognard shared his “journalist to entrepreneur” story with the students and also highlighted the importance of the African media Industry in shaping economic development on the continent.

The self-made entrepreneur also engaged the young ambitious students in a lively discussion on Francophone Africa’s position in the international media space, entrepreneurship and current affairs.