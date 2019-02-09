Our Roads Are Bleeding, Please Pay Our Contractors

Our family has been in the construction industry as far back as 1960. My father’s first project was the Construction of big storm drain in a flood prone community in Ghana. Our firm started from humble beginnings and was flourishing until now. Our firm has thrived and blossomed from the first Republic until 2017/2018 when we are on the verge of folding up as a result of nonpayment of works previously executed. These works were executed without the government giving us Advanced mobilization. We had to rely on bank loans with huge interest rates to get funding for the projects we have executed. Our contract states that we shall be paid 91 days after submitting our invoice of payment to Ghana Road Fund. This has not been the case however there has always been a procedure for payment such that at most after a year and a half invoices are paid. However, we have observed with grave concern that since April 2017 the known procedures have not worked; the ‘first come first serve’ principle which the Ghana Road Fund is accustomed to has been discarded.

I asked my accountant to visit Accra and find out when our piled-up invoices will be paid and the Ghana Road Fund assured us they were doing all they can to secure some funds to pay for outstanding invoices. From April 2017 till now we have waited in vain observing a devastating trend; payments are now selective instead of following the known and accepted first come first serve procedure. We then spoke with colleagues who were getting paid how they got their payments and we were informed that we needed to see the Roads and Highways minister and strike a deal with him that we shall give him 10% upon receipt of payment. We could not believe this at first because we thought the honorable minister could not be involved in such shady monkey business. Our colleague contractors laughed at us and said perhaps I have been asleep all this while and so may not have known Hon. Amoako Atta’s history in toto!

It is alleged that Hon. Amoako Atta was made in charge of a donor fund for farmers. This greedy man failed to initiate the disbursement of the funds and the funds reverted to the donors after it was not activated all because the farmers refused to go into terms with him to grease his palms once they were paid. This modus operandi of his has been activated in the road sector, a sector very sensitive in this day and age. Late last year the Ghana road fund had some money in its coffers but because contractors had not fully understood his 10% after payment agreement the funds reverted to its source. Hon. Amoako Attah is notorious for promising contractors’ payment if they agree to give him a percentage after the monies hit their accounts.

He has no respect for anyone not even the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo. This man only gives Nana ‘farm fool respect’. This man went on a road inspection tour with the president in Volta Region in July 2018 where they travelled on a very bad road (Ho-Jasikan), this road was under construction by Rolider Ghana Ltd but had been abandoned as a result of non payment when the NPP took over power. The president instructed Hon. Amoako Attah to pay the contractor for some of the works done to enable them resume works. The minister in the presence of the media and all present promised to pay Rolider Ghana Ltd in two weeks so they could resume work. Since that period till now he has not paid the Contractor a cedi!

He is not ontop of issues at his ministry. Excepts from the road tour captured by UTV showed the shameless minister’s response when the president inquired of how much had been paid to Rolider and he mentions that the NDC paid them a paltry sum of 10million, he was going to lie to the president as usual fortunately the contractor’s representative was there and he said they had been paid 38 million Ghana cedis! Is that a paltry sum? He is only keen on paying contractor’s with weak characters like jostmuh who will succumb to his corrupt ways! Corruption runs through his veins! No sermon can repent this heart of greed

Ecclesiastes 5:10 Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. This too is meaningless.

Mark 4:19 but the worries of this life, the deceitfulness of wealth and the desires for other things come in and choke the word, making it unfruitful.

Proverbs 23:4-5 Do not wear yourself out to get rich; do not trust your own cleverness. Cast but a glance at riches, and they are gone, for they will surely sprout wings and fly off to the sky like an eagle.

On December 9th when he was addressing his Atewa constituents he said “God strike me dead if I’ve ever stolen from my people”. Can he make the same pronouncements at the Roads and Highways Ministry? You are grinding the construction industry to a halt. Not only is he stealing our money he is also stealing the lives of Ghanaians as a result of his misplaced priorities!!! The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Amoako Atta has asked Ghanaians to be patient with him as he prepares to respond to poor road safety issues at the Madina-Adentan highway that has left 194 dead in 2018 alone. He boldly exhibited his ignorance once again “At the moment, I am out of Accra and I do not have enough information on the issues that has taken place over the last four days to make a comment,” he stated. This man is not on top of issues here!!!

What exactly are the roles and responsibilities of a Minister who is stationed at the Roads and Highways Ministry? The main functions of the Ministry of Roads and Highways are policy formulation, monitoring, evaluation and coordination with regard to the Road Infrastructure sector. The Department and Agencies that operate under the direct ambit of the Ministry of Roads and Highways are:

· Department of feeder Roads (DFR)

· Ghana Highway Authority (GHA)

· Department of Urban Roads (DUR)

· The Koforidua Training Centre

· Ghana Road Fund

This man has tied the hands of Road Agencies which hitherto were proactive. Even simple routine maintenance works in the Regions he wants to be there personally before they are undertaken. Maybe he wants to be a maintenance engineer. Why should the nation wait for a minister to come before footbridges will be worked on? The minister should be more focused on formulation of policies, monitoring and evaluation and not operations! Hon. Amoako attah is meddling too much!!! Learn from your predecessors, humble yourself and let Inusa Fuseini, Gididu and Dr. Anane school you small else you will fail your party.

Every Single Contract in the Ministry is signed by him. Contractors have to troop to Accra to his office before Contracts are signed.

The road network in the whole country is riddled with potholes because since April 2017 he has not paid a single routine maintenance certificate. It is an open secret that members of the road fund board are all Simpa Npayinfo, better still puppets. The board members exist only in name but not indeed. They have no say in how payments are made or who gets paid, the minister sits alone and comes up with the list of Contractors which obviously consists only of his cronies. Die hard Contractors who supported the party whilst in opposition have been neglected and he pays other contractors who were sworn enemies of the current government.

Oh I forgot to mention that in 2018 alone a contractor was paid more than SEVENTY TWO MILLION CEDIS meanwhile some of us have certificates less than one hundred thousand for the past three years and we have not been paid.

I am very passionate about this issue to the extent that I would plead with the relevant authorities to request for forensic audit into the Ghana Road Fund Payments; what modus operandi or criteria is used in deciding on the contractor that is due payment, how come some invoices or certificates remained unpaid after three (3) years whiles others are paid immediately upon receipt by the Road Fund , These contractors are paid within weeks after submission of their invoices, meanwhile SMCs are not paid at all. Hear me people of Ghana; why should a contractor be paid 72 million ghana cediswhilest those with 20,000 and so on have been stuck for over 2 years, is it the case that the contractor has greased his hands? The public are the best judges. The party people are angry! When you visit him, he spends all the time talking about nothing. He promises chiefs he will pay contractors within 2 weeks and forgets what he said once he leaves the palace, is this the person His Excellency has entrusted the road sector to? Mr President I hope you are not being misled that all is well at the road sector. Mr President do you know that the interest accruing as a result of these undue delay in the payment of certificates that are overly due is growing in gargantuan proportions? This Hon, Minister could have saved our dear country so much money by not engaging in this highly selective payment of contractors.

At the press conference he claims he has paid contractors… pls look into how he paid. How can one fifty million Ghana cedis be used to pay only 85 contractors.

Hon. Our meeting with you on the first of February did not go well at all. You kept ranting about engineers. That was not the reason why we came to that meeting. You left us in the middle of the meeting with the pretense that you will come back and address our concerns about this erratic payment that follow no known systems and procedure. We waited and waited you never came back.

His excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo please intervene and save our construction industry