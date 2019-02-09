Ghana’s Parliamentarians Should Be More Focused

The losses the "express" GAPTE/AAYALOLO bus service which could have dealt with Accra traffic menace, has been making so far (as reported by investigative journalist Manasseh A Azure) is without doubt draining our scarce national resources. This is more because the Mahama NDC administration was expected to pilot this project with 80 buses, but chose to buy 245 instead (More than thrice the number) when their operational arrangements were not yet ready, and even now those in operation were not followed according to plan, so the services have stopped.

Also worth reminding is the earlier procurement in December 2016, of luxury state vehicles when NDC had less than a week to hand over power to the NPP which won the elections. Records still have the importation of some thirty substandard ambulances which have been rejected and so left to rot at the Burma camp. Yet still a batch of 86 Galloper 4WD vehicles imported in 2000 by Rawlings’s NDC government is also wasting away eighteen years after the importation!

All these are being paid for by the scarce resources of the people of Ghana, and it is worth knowing if such waste of our scarce resources which the Parliamentarians are well-paid to protect, bothers them. Or is the name-calling/branding as "BLOODY WIDOW" more important to them than the simple basic amenities like potable water, feeder roads in the farming areas etc for their constituents the wasted money could have provided.

Is the President himself not getting worse bashing from Ghanaians than this? Or do the minority MPs want to govern for the NPP and so tell how government should deal with suspected security infractions at Ayawaso or anywhere for that matter? It is interesting though that these politicians on one hand claim loss of confidence in the Electoral Commission and the police, but still go to them when they need their services. Are our Parliamentarians focused on their mandate as we expect them, for democracy to work well?

