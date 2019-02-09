Ghana's Own Sam Jonah Joins US National Academy Of Engineering

For the outstanding contributions made to the engineering world, Ghana's own Sir Sam Jonah has been elected to the United States (US) National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Come October this year, Mr. Jonah is expected to be formally inducted.

A citation signed by Ruth A. David, NAE Secretary said: 'For leadership and technical contributions in advancing the mineral industry in Africa, you have been elected a Foreign Member of the United States National Academy of Engineering'.

The Induction ceremony for the 'NAE Class of 2019' - the formal inauguration of the new and foreign members, would be held at the Academy's annual meeting in Washington, DC and that has been scheduled for Sunday, October 6.

For this year, a total of 104 members - 86 of them, new, and 18 foreign members, have been elected.

This brings the Academy's current membership to 2,297. The number of foreign members stands at 272.

Sir Jonah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that election to the NAE was one of the highest professional distinctions that could be accorded to an engineer.

His election is a great accomplishment not only to him but the nation, as a whole.

The Academy's membership is an honour to those, who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature".

Others are people, acknowledged to have pioneered new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering or developing and implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.

