Kumasi: Staff Of Dalex Finance Stabbed To Death

Reports suggest that Noah Appiah Teye, a 31-year-old Staff of Dalex Finance, in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region has been stabbed to death.

The deceased was attacked by some unknown assailants while on his way home from work.

He was rushed to the house with multiple knife wounds on Wednesday evening and was sent to a nearby clinic.

Medical officers at the clinic subsequently referred him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was pronounced dead the following day.

The deceased, who worked with the Stadium branch of Dalex Finance in Kumasi, was allegedly stabbed at the back multiple times at Amakom near the defunct Kumasi Children’s park.

The assailants reportedly took away his mobile phones and other belongings.

Relatives of the deceased say they received the death with shock.

The deceased's brother, Amos Appiah Baah who narrated the incident to Citi News said the matter was reported at the Oforikrom Police Station.

“I was in the house around 9:30pm [on Wednesday] when I heard a knock at the door and then I responded and he said bros I have been attacked by robbers and stabbed. So when I opened the door, I saw him going out again.” “So I went to put on a shirt. I followed him up to Anwiam Clinic which is just a stone throw from our house. When I went, the nurses there started attending to him. They were stitching his wounds and then they had given him infusion. Later on, he requested that he wanted to urinate. So I grabbed him to get up. When I looked at his face I realized that his face was turning white, so I called the doctor who tried to revive him.”

Amos Appiah Baah said the clinic referred his brother to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“I drove him there and the nurses there attended to him. So it was 4:30 am when I was told he has passed on,” he narrated.

The Kumasi Children's Park has become a safe haven and hideouts for criminals.

Commuters and residents living around the area have often complained about how they have been attacked and their belongings taken away by some suspected criminals.

Amos Appiah Baah called on the police to expedite investigations into the matter in order to bring the killers of his brother to book.

Neighbours and sympathizers trooped to the residence of the deceased to commiserate with his family.

Father of the deceased, Nene Appiah Mate in a Citi News interview also appealed to Government to deal with the wave of crime being experienced in the country.

Meanwhile, police at Oforikrom have begun investigations into the matter.

In January 2019, Josephine Asante, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in charge of the Tema Port, was stabbed to death at her residence at community 25 in Tema.

The incident according to a Citi News source occurred when the deceased was attacked in her bedroom after she returned from a Senior Staff party.

Both the Authority and the Police have placed the bounty to ensure that the police get hold of the perpetrators of the crime so they are made to face the full rigours of the law.

