Deputy Minister Visits Anloga District Ahead of Inauguration

The Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Kwasi Boateng Adjei has paid an official visit to the Keta Municipal Assembly to ascertain the Assembly's level of preparedness towards the inauguration of the Anloga District Assembly.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, and signed by the Public Relations Department of the Ministry said the District Assembly, which was carved out of the Keta Municipal Assembly, would be inaugurated on February 19, this year.

The Deputy Minister, according to the statement, also used the opportunity to meet the Heads of Departments and staff of the Assembly to assess their performance on revenue mobilisation in the Municipal Assembly and inspected the progress of some facilities for the newly created Assembly.

The statement said Mr Adjei inspected other projects including the Health Assistant Training School in Anloga, the Anloga Shopping Centre, and a land allocated for the Anloga District Assembly office Complex.

The Deputy Minister also ascertained how the Municipal Assembly had anticipated the implementation of Government's new policies, the statement said.

It said the Minister advised the district assemblies to involve community members in decision making to enhance the execution of the Assembly's developmental plans.

Mr Adjei also visited the South Tongu District Assembly in Sogakope to inspect developmental projects and advised the Assembly to develop strategies to help improve revenue mobilisation to facilitate the development of the area.

Mr Emmanuel Lewis Agamah, the District Chief Executive of South Tongu District said a banana factory would soon be completed and commissioned in the District, the statement concluded.

