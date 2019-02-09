KMA To Harvest Technology For Dev't

The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi has affirmed the authority's resolve to resort to the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the implementation of its development agenda.

This, he said, was to enable the city to become vibrant and also responsive to the demands of the information age whiles also leveraging on digitization for accelerated socio-economic growth.

Mr Assibey-Antwi, who was interacting with a delegation from the World Bank Group in Kumasi, said the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), pursuing this agenda had submitted a proposal for participation in the African Smart Towns Network (ASToN).

The Network conforms to the use of digital technology to solve specific sectorial challenges and problems in member cities.

'We have the chance to be selected as a lead city, and that comes with additional responsibilities and resources,' he noted, adding that, their focus was on e-governance, risk management, local public finance, transport and urban lighting, amongst others.

The two-member delegation was on a working visit to Kumasi to identify with on-going development challenges.

Mr Assibey-Antwi indicated that there were plans to establish digital data transport services in the city for the convenience of the residents.

This comes with a comprehensive database, which will be embedded under the transport information map project, to enable it to give directions of the routes of the various commercial vehicles.

The MCE indicated that Kumasi had the potential to become a first class city, and that, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to achieve their development objectives.

Ms Fatima Arroyo-Arroyo, a Transport Specialist of the World Bank, was impressed with moves by the KMA to harmonize its transport system using information technology.

---GNA