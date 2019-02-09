Boyfriend Arrested Over Missing Girl

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old Junior High School (JHS) form two student, Joseph Prah on suspicion of knowing the whereabouts of a missing girl, Georgina Ama Amenyo, a 20-year-old, JHS 3 student.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh said on January 12, this year, Georgina who lives at Anamase, near Achiase, sneaked out of home to her secret boyfriend's place at Akim Manso but failed to return home.

He said the mother of Georgina, Madam Esther Bradu, in search of her daughter, on January 24, managed to locate her secret boyfriend, Prah, and went to enquire of her daughter's whereabouts.

DSP Tetteh said, the suspect, Prah, informed Madam Bradu that he accommodated Georgina for a night but saw her off the next day.

He said Madam Bradu, who could not trace her daughter reported the matter to the police.

DSP Tetteh stated that during police investigations, a pair of shoes, brassier and a cover cloth belonging to Georgina were found in the suspect's room.

He said the suspect was arrested on January 28 for further investigations.

