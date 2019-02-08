Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
36 minutes ago | Social News

Contractors Demand Payment of Arrears

By Modern Ghana
Contractors Demand Payment of Arrears

The President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG) Mr. Prosper Yao Ledi, has expressed worry over the delayed payment of monies owed to contractors.

He said consistent calls and follow-ups to the relevant agencies had not yet yielded the desired result and appealed to government to fulfil its promise to settle the arrears.

Mr. Ledi, in a press statement copied to the GNA, said although some payments were made to the contractors for work done in 2016, some of the arrears remained unpaid.

He said they had high hopes that they would be paid after the GETFUND loan received Parliamentary approval.

Mr Ledi said contractors were ready and willing to partner government to speed up the country's infrastructure development but said their capacity is being weakened by the persistent delay in paying for work done.

'They are worried and frustrated that the arrears still remain unpaid and urged government to facilitate their payments,' he said.

Mr Ledi said many construction firms had not been able to pay salaries of their employees while loans that they took from financial institutions continue to accrue interest, with some of them having their vehicles impounded by the financial institutions, he said.

—GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Hotel Ghana, A Home Away From Home: Strengthening Support For Vulnerable Refugees In Ghana
Ghanaian Troops In South Sudan Awarded
Fishermen Urges Gov't To End Illegal, Unreported And Unregulated Fishing
Women Leaders Challenged To Add Value To Themselves
TOP STORIES

TOR To Come Live By September

36 minutes ago

NDC Flagbearer Aspirants Petition Party Over Electoral Regis...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line