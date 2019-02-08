Contractors Demand Payment of Arrears

The President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG) Mr. Prosper Yao Ledi, has expressed worry over the delayed payment of monies owed to contractors.

He said consistent calls and follow-ups to the relevant agencies had not yet yielded the desired result and appealed to government to fulfil its promise to settle the arrears.

Mr. Ledi, in a press statement copied to the GNA, said although some payments were made to the contractors for work done in 2016, some of the arrears remained unpaid.

He said they had high hopes that they would be paid after the GETFUND loan received Parliamentary approval.

Mr Ledi said contractors were ready and willing to partner government to speed up the country's infrastructure development but said their capacity is being weakened by the persistent delay in paying for work done.

'They are worried and frustrated that the arrears still remain unpaid and urged government to facilitate their payments,' he said.

Mr Ledi said many construction firms had not been able to pay salaries of their employees while loans that they took from financial institutions continue to accrue interest, with some of them having their vehicles impounded by the financial institutions, he said.

—GNA