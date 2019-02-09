Drinking Spot Operator Faces Court For Defilement

A 23year old man, who allegedly defiled a 12- year old girl in a bathhouse at Ashongman Estates, has been admitted to bail by an Accra Circuit Court. Christian Fianyo, self-employed, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with three sureties one of whom must be a public servant.

Fianyo pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and is expected back in court on February 19.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held the brief of Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant is a building contractor residing at Ashongman Estates and father of the victim.

Prosecution said Fianyo also resides at Ashongman, where he operates a drinking spot near a bakery where the victim and her sister are usually sent to purchase bread.

On November 5, last year, at about 1900 hours the victim was sent to buy bread but since the bread was not ready she decided to wait at Fianyo's drinking spot.

The prosecution said the accused person then bought some oranges for the victim and lured her to a nearby bathhouse and instructed the victim to bend down and then had sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said the victim informed her father about her ordeal and a report was made to the Police where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination.

The Prosecution said Fianyo was later arrested by the Police.

---GNA