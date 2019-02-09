Man Get Bail For Assault

Issaka Mohammed, storekeeper and an internet operator has been granted bail in the sum of GhC10,000.00 with one surety.

The 18-year old has been charged for assaulting Musa Tinjani, a 15 years old motor mechanic apprentice at Zongo in Koforidua.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, when he appeared before the Koforidua Circuit Court presided over by Madam Marian Affoh.

The accused is to reappear in court on March 5, 2019.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio, told the court that the victim, Tinjani is a tenant in the house of the accused's mother at Koforidua Zongo.

He said on the evening of February 2, this year, the accused angrily confronted the victim for spreading false information about how he the accused is poorly managing the shop of his boss by name Kalyppo.

The Prosecution said the next morning, the accused, again confronted the victim and hit his head with a stick which led to the victim falling unconscious with blood oozing from the head.

Chief Inspector Abbio said, a passerby who saw the wounded victim on the ground and took him to the Police station, where he filed a report and was given a police medical report form to seek medical attention for the victim.

He said the medical report indicated that the victim suffered a deep cut on his scalp and the accused was arrested.

---GNA