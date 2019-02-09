Lybrel And Seasonique Birth Control Pills Unregistered—FDA Cautions

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is alerted the public that it has not registered Lybrel and Seasonique birth control pills for use in the country as being circulated on social media.

A statement signed by Madam Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer, FDA, and issued in Accra on Thursday said it had not received any reports of the suspected adverse effects mentioned in the social media reports.

It said healthcare facilities or practitioners and the general public have made no such reports to the FDA, Ghana.

The Authority is therefore urging the public to consult a trained family planning health professional before starting any method of birth control.

It said, though the FDA had not confirmed the presence of the two products on the market, should anyone have any concern on the above-mentioned subject or any other matter that borders on Public Health and Safety, they should alert the FDA through any of its contacts.

The FDA reiterated its commitment to the mandate of assuring public health and safety in relation to all regulated products.

---GNA