Secure Your Future With Investment—Standard Chartered Bank

Mrs Setor Quashigah, the Head of Wealth Management at the Standard Chartered Bank has advised Ghanaians to secure their future by setting aside as little as they can in an investment of choice from the varied instruments available on the market.

She noted that such a consistent approach would help meet one's long-term investment objectives and goals.

Speaking at the bank's 2019 Global Outlook and Wealth Offerings in Accra, she said mutual funds was one convenient way to invest no matter the long-term goals and many of these could be done through Standard Chartered Bank.

She said the Bank offers the opportunity to invest in a full range of international funds that are professionally managed.

'We give you access to a wide variety of asset classes such as global equities, fixed interest, emerging markets, property, commodities and more. Investment portfolios are monitored and managed by leading reputable, international fund managers,' she said.

Mrs Quashigah said in the Bank's market outlook dubbed: 'A Year to Prepare and React'- this year's investors are advised to focus largely on bonds, especially emerging markets bonds, as they are likely to deliver positive returns.

'Indeed, our expectation is that emerging market bonds are likely to outperform, development market bonds,' she said.

She urged investors to tie their investments to assets they could easily liquidate when the tides change adding that they must invest in products that can make cash readily available in times of needs.

'We're not asking people to keep money in their savings or current accounts idle. What we are saying is yes, keep some idle but also invest in funds you can quickly get out of and move into some other funds.'

---GNA