Religious People & The Supernatural

“Why is it that so often the most religious are the most resistant to the power of God? Is their theology so neatly boxed that there is no room for miracles? Is their order of service so structured that there is no room to be surprised by the spontaneity of a supernatural God? No room. That is why they close the door on the supernatural—there is no room in the inn of their hearts for the birth of something unexpected from heaven” (Ken Gire, Incredible Moments with the Savior).

WHERE DOES GOD FIND LEADERS?

Someone has described this world as two great mountains: one is a mountain of sorrow, and the other is a mountain of joy. If you can take a little off that mountain of sorrow and put it on the mountain of joy, the mountain of joy keeps growing, doesn’t it? If you cannot do as much as someone else, just do what you can (D. L. Moody).

HELPING OTHERS

“Luther stressed the importance of breaking out of the self into service to others. For the Reformers, the road to God is the road to our neighbor’s needs. Works of piety must be supplemented by works of mercy, though the latter should always be grounded in the former.”

The saints assume Christ’s servant role: seeking not to be ministered to but to minister. They labor not out of the thought of reward, or to secure their position, but from compassion for those in need. They see such selfless labor not as an imposition but normative for the Christian life (Morris Inch, Saga of the Spirit).

FAITH (JOB 23:10)

Faith is the golden shield of the Christian, and gold fears no fire! The caliber of a man, writes Thomas Kelly, “Is found in his ability to meet disappointment successfully, enriched rather than narrowed by it.” Job’s faith was tested to its limits. But as gold tested by fire comes out pure and undiminished so Job came through his furnace of affliction with a faith that was refined and purified (Portraits of Perseverance).