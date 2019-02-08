NDC MP Aspirant Garners Support For John Mahama

Ahead of the impending flagbearer elections of the opposition NDC, the 2016 NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Sefwi-Akontombra constituency in the Western Region, Mr. Kenneth Yeboah, has rallied constituents behind former President John Mahama asserting that, "all the contestants carry weight but Mahama is the only winning candidate"

According to him "the popularity of the former President against the current President is so assuring that it will be suicidal for the party faithful to ignore the winning candidate"

Mr. Yeboah called for the rejection of the NPP government come 2020 as he toured all the electoral areas in the Constituency aimed at organising the grassroots and unifying the party's base for victory 2020.

He concluded that "the last two years of the NPP government has not only come with a bloated government with bad leadership but general economic hardships hence, the urgent call on Ghanaians to reject the NPP in 2020 with John Mahama as the NDC's candidate.

The constituency secretary, Mr. Joseph Abaidoo decried the general insecurity in the country where the current NPP government has resorted to using vigilante groups to intimidate and use lethal weapons on innocent citizens, making reference to the recent by-elections at Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra Region.

This he said has never happened in the history of this country, "not even under any of the military governments we have had in the past", he added.

Mr. Abaidoo lauded the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency for his bold initiative to rally the constituency in the spirit of unity and togetherness to send the NPP government back to the opposition.

A former DCE in the District, Hon. Peter Nkuah, who accompanied Mr. Yeboah on the John Mahama campaign tour, reminded the delegates about JM's developmental legacy, especially in the rural areas such as Akontombra and added his voice to the call to re-elect JDM as the NDC's flagbearer for election 2020.

He further praised Mr. Kenneth Yeboah for being steadfast in his vision to turn around the fortunes of the Sefwi Akontombra District.

The Party Branch Executives thanked Mr. Ken Yeboah for not being discouraged after he narrowly lost the 2016 elections, but has continued to be at the centre of party re-organisation towards election 2020. They assured him of their unflinching support to ensure victories both in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections come 2020.