Exorbitant GIJ Application Form Tops In Ghana

The entry form for the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has become the top most expensive application form among the private and public universities in Ghana.

The Institute which recently opened its 2019/2020 applications to admit prospective applicants, has pegged the cost for the undergraduate application form at GHc250.00, representing an increase of 25percent from the initial GHc200.

However, the cost for prospective Diploma students is still maintained at its GHc200 cost.

Application cost for International applicants which was previously US$100 has also shot up to US$120.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has also increased the cost of its admission form from GHc180.00 to GHc200.00 for 2019/2020 academic year with GIJ leading the pack.

The school has set Friday, 28th June 2019 as its deadline for the acceptance of application forms.